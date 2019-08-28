Anees Bazmee Reveals Why He Cast Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Few days ago the first look poster of the upcoming sequel to 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa was unveiled. Since then, the film has been in the news owing to the change in the lead actor. The original film had Akshay Kumar, whereas the sequel stars Kartik Aaryan.

In a recent interview, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee opened up on casting Kartik in the film. According to Anees, Kartik has a tremendous aptitude for comedy, and can also look vulnerable and almost childlike on screen, just like Akshay Kumar.

He further added, that not much else about the film had been finalised as yet, “I am yet to sit down with my producers Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar to decide on the rest of the cast and crew. But I can tell you this: My Bhool Bhulaiyaa would be done in my style”.

Undoubtedly, Kartik is having a dream run in his acting career with big movies in his pocket. The actor has also been roped in by Karan Johar for Dostana 2. And now, stepping into Akshay Kumar shoes for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has taken him even further in his Bollywood journey.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romance drama, also starring Sara Ali Khan. He is also shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

