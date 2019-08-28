Anees Bazmee Reveals Why He Cast Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kartik Aryan replaces Akshay Kumar in the sequel of 2007 hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Kartik Aryan replaces Akshay Kumar in the sequel of 2007 hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Few days ago the first look poster of the upcoming sequel to 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa was unveiled. Since then, the film has been in the news owing to the change in the lead actor. The original film had Akshay Kumar, whereas the sequel stars Kartik Aaryan.
In a recent interview, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee opened up on casting Kartik in the film. According to Anees, Kartik has a tremendous aptitude for comedy, and can also look vulnerable and almost childlike on screen, just like Akshay Kumar.
He further added, that not much else about the film had been finalised as yet, “I am yet to sit down with my producers Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar to decide on the rest of the cast and crew. But I can tell you this: My Bhool Bhulaiyaa would be done in my style”.
Undoubtedly, Kartik is having a dream run in his acting career with big movies in his pocket. The actor has also been roped in by Karan Johar for Dostana 2. And now, stepping into Akshay Kumar shoes for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has taken him even further in his Bollywood journey.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020.
Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romance drama, also starring Sara Ali Khan. He is also shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Triber MPV Launched in India at Rs 4.95 Lakh
- Jio Effect: This BSNL Plan Costs Rs 96 And Offers 10GB Daily 4G Data For 28 Days
- Salman Khan Says 'Big Thank You' to Fans With Throwback Pic As He Clocks 31 Years in Bollywood
- Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Takes Dig at Alia Bhatt for 'Stealing' Prada Song
- Why Was Delhi's Now Arun Jaitley Stadium Called Feroz Shah Kotla?