Anek Actress Andrea Kevichusa Says 'Much to be Accomplished' On Inclusivity in Bollywood | Exclusive

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s political drama Anek, which released earlier this year, might not have created a noise at the box office but grabbed the attention of many. In what proved to be a watershed moment for Indian cinema, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer featured model-cum-actor Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland, thus becoming the first mainstream Bollywood film to rope in an artiste of northeastern descent in a central role.

Andrea, who is widely known in the fashion circuit, particularly for working with designer Sabyasachi and actor Katrina Kaif’s beauty line Kay Beauty, received rave reviews for her portrayal of a north-eastern boxer in the film. In an exclusive conversation with News18, the young performer talks about life post Anek, defying stereotypes pertaining to Bollywood heroines and striking a balance between modelling and acting. Excerpts:

What has been the response from people in the northeast after your breakthrough into the mainstream with Anek?

The support has been overwhelming. As soon as the trailer had dropped, people from all over the country, particularly the northeast started messaging me showing their love and encouragement. It was not only a big step for me personally but also for the people back home to see one of their own on the big screen. I am extremely grateful for the kindness that has been given my way and I am glad that it could somehow give people a sense of assurance that they too could do it.

While the road ahead as far as inclusivity is concerned is a long one, are you happy that the conversation has begun?

While the journey to achieving proper inclusivity still seems like a perilous one, I agree that it has begun. It could have happened earlier but there has been an increase in the amount of diverse actors being cast in the film industry in recent times.

Since you are one of very few people from Nagaland in Bollywood, do you feel a greater sense of responsibility when it comes to choosing scripts so that you can represent them the right way?

While I am ever so grateful for the opportunities that have been given to me, I understand the responsibilities that come with it. While seeking representation of minority communities, the right way to do it is, more often than not, overlooked. Hence, choosing a script that really captures the essence and nuances of being an indigenous tribal Indian while also acknowledging the character’s individual identity comes to the forefront.

Now that you have garnered much popularity and have resources like social media at your disposal, how do you want to spread more awareness about racial bias?

In recent times, the racism that most people from the northeastern region face is not blatant but rather a nuanced form of it. This stems from a lot of ignorance and misinformation. With the platform I have been able to generate thus far, I hope to be able to make my audience as aware about our culture and identity as I can.

People largely are still in the process of understanding issues like tokenism and cultural appropriation. How do you think filmmakers can get past these things?

At the end of the day, the power lies in the hands of the filmmaker. They should have the desire to make the change. Casting actors in roles that do not have their ethnicities as the focal matter would be a great start. Considering the reach that an average Bollywood film has in the general public, with the right intent and execution, results are sure to follow.

With Lin Laishram and Chum Darang (also from the northeast) as your contemporaries, does the future look bright?

No one can say for certain what the future holds for northeastern actors in this industry. It is always refreshing to see different faces in mainstream films but as I had mentioned, though there is still much to be accomplished, at least the foot is in the door.

At 21, how are you successfully striking a balance between acting, modelling and personal life?

I have a wonderful support system around me. I like to think that I am in a bubble of my own, with my close ones. The peace that I have in my life is in complete contrast with what goes on outside my personal life, but it helps me stay grateful, grounded and unfazed by futile things.

