Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia Discussed Having Another Child

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are all set to become parents for the second time. Recently, the couple revealed that they are expecting another baby. Angad opened up on his wife’s pregnancy and said it has not been "easy on her."In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor stated that he and Neha had already discussed having a sibling for their daughter, Mehr. “But we didn’t know, it would be so soon. We are grateful that it has happened at the right time,” he was quoted as saying.

“To have a child is a blessing from the universe and not everybody is blessed to be in this situation. We are really happy,” he added.Angad also mentioned that while Neha maintained her fitness, it has been challenging for her. He said she is keeping herself in high spirits and completing all the work, keeping the timelines in mind. Angad and Neha are happy to bring home a new family member soon and for him, the mommy-to-be’s health is of prime importance.

He mentioned the relationship between a parent and kid is the most empowering and nothing can be bigger than that. He always wanted to be a young father because it enables one to grow with the children. He concluded by saying that he wants to be in a space where he can be their friend while growing up. Neha recently opened up about her struggle when Angad contracted COVID-19. His diagnosis came to light in the early days of her pregnancy.

On Monday, the couple announced Neha’s pregnancy in an Instagram post, expressing their joy. They shared a beautiful family photo, in which the actress is flaunting her baby bump. “New Home production coming soon. Waheguru mehr kare,” the caption reads.

Back in 2018, Neha and Angad got married in an intimate ceremony. They welcomed their first baby, Mehr, a few months after they tied the knot. Neha is currently in her first trimester and the couple may be blessed with their second baby by end of this year or early next year.

