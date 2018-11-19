Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia Welcome Their Baby Girl, Congratulatory Messages Pour In

@NehaDhupia Congratulations to you and Angad. Hamare Ghar aayi Ek nanhi pari. 🎼🎻 — Suniel S. Saini (@Suniel9) November 18, 2018

It's a girl! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child on Sunday morning. As per the statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the child in Womens Hospital, and both mother and child are "doing great".Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. After much speculations, the couple confirmed Neha's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.The pregnancy announcement came after months of speculation, and several appearances in flowing and loose attire making the paparazzi wonder whether it was an attempt to hide the bump.Sharing the news of her pregnancy, Neha posted a series of pictures on Instagram. "Here's to new beginnings... #3ofUs," she captioned the post. In the pictures, the happy couple is posing happily and flaunting the baby bump."Ha! Turns out this rumour is true," Angad had posted on Instagram while confirming the speculations.Last month, Neha and Angad hosted a baby shower for their friends and family. The baby shower celebration looked straight out of a Karan Johar film set. Dreamy and star-studded, it had the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance.From Karan to actors Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Adavani, Huma Qureshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Rahul Bose, Sophie Choudry and Amrita Arora, Neha’s baby shower was a grand affair.Earlier, Neha’s father had rubbished her pregnancy rumours in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar. “No, there is no such thing at all. Since the two got married early, people are thinking otherwise, but there is no such thing. People will keep talking about things and spread rumors as per their wish,” he had said at the time.Angad had, too, denied Neha's pregnancy rumours, saying, "When we plan on having a family, We'll inform everyone. As of right now, we are focusing on work and other things."But after the birth of their baby girl on Sunday, congratulatory messages started pouring in from fans.