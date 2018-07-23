English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Exclusive: Angad Bedi Breaks Silence Over Rumoured Ex Nora Fatehi's Shocking Statement on His Wedding to Neha Dhupia
Angad Bedi is currently being appreciated for his brilliant portrayal of Bikramjit Singh, the man behind the success of former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh, in Shaad Ali’s 'Soorma'.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Nora Fatehi
Actor Angad Bedi had his biggest break when he essayed the role of an affluent boy, Rajveer Singh, in National award-winning courtroom drama Pink. The actor didn’t just meet expectations – he went beyond what most of his optimistic fans prognosticated. Post Pink, the actor went on to do an Amazon Prime series Inside Edge, in which he played one of the four protagonists, and Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.
The actor is currently being appreciated for his brilliant portrayal of Bikramjit Singh, the man behind the success of former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh, in Shaad Ali’s Soorma.
“My heart is full of gratitude for the people who have gone to the theatres and paid money to watch these films. I have had a tough journey before Pink. I was also out of work for a really long time. But I don’t want to celebrate the success yet because I want some time for the feeling to sink in. I really value this. Hence, want to build on it,” says Angad.
Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Soorma
The actor may have faced several formidable obstacles, but never once did he lose confidence in his potential.
“Self-doubt is the end of everything. If you don't think you are good enough, nobody else will believe in you. You have to channelize that frustration very well. This is the most frustrating business, but at the same time it’s the most rewarding business too. I feel you should always hope for the best and be very well prepared for the worst.”
The actor, who began his film career with 2011 comedy FALTU, says he now only wants to focus on performance-oriented roles to build his own audience.
“I don’t want to relax right now because I’m in a flow of performance. For me, I’m constantly looking at performance-oriented parts, at least, till the time I make a good audience for myself which does well enough market for me too.”
On playing the real-life character for the first time, Angad says, “It was a huge responsibility to play Bikramjit. Yes, it’s a Sandeep Singh biopic, but it was Bikramjit’s sacrifice that put Sandeep back on his feet. Even though he was rejected, Bikramjit encouraged Sandeep to chase the dream, and sacrificed enough to send him to rehab in Holland and did everything to ensure his brother could recover and do well in life."
“So, I had a huge responsibility to fulfil. Had my performance been flat, it would have affected the film. Bikramjit loves his younger brother Sandeep like his own son. So to have that emotion towards Diljit (Dosanjh) and that relationship and dynamics was challenging. I’m so glad that audience accepted me as Bikramjit.”
Angad Bedi and Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Soorma
Apart from his professional career, Angad is also making headlines for his personal life. In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Angad’s former rumoured girlfriend Nora Fatehi made a shocking statement against the actor.
Nora was asked whether she had congratulated Angad on his wedding to Neha Dhupia. To which, she replied, “Who is Angad? I don’t even know who Angad Bedi is. I never dated him, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I’ve never met him and I don’t care what’s happening in his married life.”
Reacting to the same, Angad humbly says, “I’m nobody to comment on anybody’s body of work or what they feel about any situation. All I want to look forward to is a good future in cinema. I’m actually more focused on the fact that I target better makers to work with and I want to go in that direction. I want to make a lot of time for my loving wife and hopefully, I have a better future as far as my work is concerned and that is the priority for me right now.”
Angad Bedi and Nora Fatehi (Image courtesy: Twitter/@NoraFatehi)
Nora and Angad had reportedly met in Goa three years ago and hit it off immediately. The two had apparently ended their relationship because of Angad’s closeness to Neha, with whom he got married on May 10 in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi.
