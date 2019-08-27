Angad Bedi Calls Neha Dhupia 'My Happy Place' in Birthday Post, Her Reply Will Melt Your Heart
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are in the Maldives celebrating her birthday with their daughter Mehr.
Image: Angad Bedi/Instagram
Actress Neha Dhupia turns a year older on Tuesday (August 27) and she is celebrating her day with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr in Maldives. On her birthday, Angad penned down a heartwarming note for his beloved wife. Sharing it with a picture of Neha and himself on Instagram, he wrote, "Happy birthday to you my beloved. I thank the almighty every day for bringing you into my life. You are my happy place. Waheguru mehr kare!!! I asked for one but I got two of you.. mehr is your reflection and hope she grows up to be like you. Have the best year ever. I love you. (sic)"
Neha Dhupia had the cutest reply for Angad's birthday post for her. The Lust Stories actress replied, "Thank you my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.... i asked for 1 and i got 100 in you @angadbedi"
The much in love pictures of the couple shared by Angad are from their Maldives vacation. Both Angad and Neha have been sharing pre-birthday photos from their beach holiday.
Before leaving for their vacation, Angad told IANS, "I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr (their daughter). It's Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr."
"The past few months have been very hectic so I'm glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front, these past two years, it's been a golden period for me. Professionally too, work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family," the Pink actor added.
On the work front, Angad has a few projects lined up. He will be next seen in The Zoya Factor, The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati, Inside Edge 2 and Kargil Girl.
