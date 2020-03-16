Angad Bedi Comes Out in Support of Wife Neha Dhupia Over Her Roadies Remark

A day after Neha Dhupia issued a clarification over her "it's her choice" comment, which garnered a lot of hate on social media, her husband Angad Bedi has come out in her defense. The Inside Edge actor took to his Instagram and gave a befitting reply.

Angad shared five pictures with Neha and captioned the post as, "Sun MERI baat.. here are my 5 girlfriends!!!! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai!!!! @nehadhupia ✊️✊️ #itsmychoice." The caption was a directed reference to Neha's comment to a Roadies contestant.



It all happened when Neha bashed a male contestant on Roadies show, where the latter confessed to slapping his girlfriend since she was cheating on him with five other men. This had irked Neha, who slammed the guy for raising hand on a woman. She had further said that it was the 'girl's choice' to go around with five men at the same time and that did not give the guy any rights to slap a girl. Neha had also added that the guy must have been at fault to make the girl cheat on her.

This caused many people to call out the actress for being "a fake feminist," apart from welcoming a flood of memes. Recently, Neha issued a statement of clarification over what she had said, adding that people had started targetting and abusing her and her family members, which was unacceptable.

A part of her statement read, "What I do stand for is women's safety. Sadly, as a reaction to my opinion, I have been subjected to weeks of vitriol. One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad's personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter's page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me." Check out the whole statement here:

Many Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the actress. Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Tanuj Virwani, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Sophie Choudry and many others penned a note asserting that people should rather discuss and debate the matter and not spread hate online.

