Angad Bedi Defends Neha Dhupia After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Calls Her Karan Johar's Bestie

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently alleged on Twitter that Neha Dhupia is a sycophant and the new best friend of filmmaker Karan Johar. Her comments came on the back of nepotism debate which has gained fresh momentum after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, as netizens feel the late actor was a victim of the alleged practice in the film industry where star kids are given priority over outsiders.

Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she 😊 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 7, 2020

Earlier, Neha had responded to Suchitra's claims, saying, "I am proud to be self-made."

Now, Neha's husband Angad Bedi defended her over allegations leveled by Suchitra. Angad told Bollywood Hungama, "It was a statement which I didn't feel held weight at all. By saying something like that she just exposed herself, which is a bit unfortunate. Because there is a lot of respect we have for her. I don't know why it was meant and in what light. We are not privileged people. We don't belong to backing like that as such. We have worked hard from where we have come. We have also faced a lot of rejections. Why would she say that? She should answer that question herself. She is also a mother. She also has a daughter and it all comes back."

Angad's latest film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is now streaming on Netflix.