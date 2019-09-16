Angad Bedi Digs into Karan Johar's Wardrobe for The Zoya Factor, Here's Why
Angad Bedi apparently borrowed clothes from Karan Johar's wardrobe to dress for his character in The Zoya Factor.
Angad Bedi apparently borrowed clothes from Karan Johar's wardrobe to dress for his character in The Zoya Factor.
There is no doubt about the great bond shared between Angad Bedi and Karan Johar. The producer-director was one of the few people to know about Angad Bedi's marriage to Neha Dhupia. And now, fulfilling his friendly duties, Karan has let Angad dig into his wardrobe. The reason is as funny as it should be.
Angad, who was last seen as a hockey player in Soorma, will now be portraying a cricketer in the upcoming film, The Zoya Factor, which also features actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan. In the movie, Angad's off-field personality required him to raid Karan Johar's wardrobe. It is well-known that Karan has a huge collection of high-end fashion brands.
Confirming the news, Angad told Mumbai Mirror, "My character needed several different looks like formals, athleisure, layers etc. So we put together a range of high-end brands to give the character a look that would best deem fit. Karan was kind enough to allow us to source clothes from his wardrobe. He is a style icon and the character I'm playing, Robin, needed aesthetic of the fashion sense Karan has in his personal life. My producers Aarti and Pooja Shetty put together the looks from his personal wardrobe."
With Sonam and DQ in lead roles, The Zoya Factor will release on September 20, 2019. The movie revolves around the life of a girl named Zoya Solanki, who is an advertising agent, and becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team by fluke.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Poses in Black Sequin Jumpsuit, Sizzles Like Star Girl Even at 45
- Post #MeToo, 19% Men Don't Want to Hire 'Attractive' Women, Reveals Survey
- Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon Confronts Shantanu Maheshwari Over Claims of Bias
- UK Clothing Brand Trolled for Trying to Sell Indian-Style Kurta as 'Vintage Boho Dress'
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge