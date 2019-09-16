Take the pledge to vote

Angad Bedi Digs into Karan Johar's Wardrobe for The Zoya Factor, Here's Why

Angad Bedi apparently borrowed clothes from Karan Johar's wardrobe to dress for his character in The Zoya Factor.

Trending Desk

September 16, 2019
There is no doubt about the great bond shared between Angad Bedi and Karan Johar. The producer-director was one of the few people to know about Angad Bedi's marriage to Neha Dhupia. And now, fulfilling his friendly duties, Karan has let Angad dig into his wardrobe. The reason is as funny as it should be.

Angad, who was last seen as a hockey player in Soorma, will now be portraying a cricketer in the upcoming film, The Zoya Factor, which also features actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan. In the movie, Angad's off-field personality required him to raid Karan Johar's wardrobe. It is well-known that Karan has a huge collection of high-end fashion brands.

Confirming the news, Angad told Mumbai Mirror, "My character needed several different looks like formals, athleisure, layers etc. So we put together a range of high-end brands to give the character a look that would best deem fit. Karan was kind enough to allow us to source clothes from his wardrobe. He is a style icon and the character I'm playing, Robin, needed aesthetic of the fashion sense Karan has in his personal life. My producers Aarti and Pooja Shetty put together the looks from his personal wardrobe."

With Sonam and DQ in lead roles, The Zoya Factor will release on September 20, 2019. The movie revolves around the life of a girl named Zoya Solanki, who is an advertising agent, and becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team by fluke.

