Angad Bedi Has The Sweetest Wedding Anniversary Wish For Wife Neha Dhupia: 'Happy 4 Years Mrs Bedi'

On the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary, Angad Bedi took to Instagram to wish his wife and give the fans a glimpse of their love story. Posting a video collage of them, the actor commented, “Happy four years Mrs Bedi!"

He remembered the blissful journey he had with his wife. He revealed that he fell in love with her four years ago and is still very much in love. There was hardly any money or little expenses when she walked into his life. She came into his life as a blessing. Today, he has everything that he could have asked for. He further asked the actress to limit her expenses (jokingly).

Angad thanked his wife for her presence in his life. He posted, “You have given me so much and kept this wonderful home together. It’s always the most special feeling to spend time with you. Fighting,Screaming…Crying..it’s all there!! I know you have my back and I have yours. Let’s not plan… Let’s be like water and find our own shape and form. Here is to living life to its fullest. Waheguru mehr kare." While Neha commented with a cute, “I love you," love and blessings from friends and fans have been pouring in for the couple in the comments section.

Neha, too, shared a video to celebrate their anniversary, and captioned it, “Four years, two babies and a lifetime together- #happyanniversary my love."

Angad and Neha got married at a gurdwara on May 10 in 2018. The couple is the parents of two beautiful kids, daughter Mehr and son Guriq. Angad was most recently seen in Dharma Productions’ Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, where he played Gunjan’s (Jahnvi Kapoor) brother. Neha most recently played the role of a cop in the film A Thursday.

