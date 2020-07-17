Angad Bedi Impresses in Army Uniform in Gunjan Saxena Biopic First Look

The makers of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biography based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, have released the first look posters of all the characters from the movie. While Janhvi will be seen in the role of Gunjan, the first Indian female air force pilot in combat, Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in the supporting roles.

Angad introduced his character on social media on Thursday. He wrote, “Yeh hoon mai (And this is me)… Anshuman Saxena!! Thrilled to be bringing such an inspiring story of Gunjan Saxena: India’s first woman Air Force Officer who went to war. We are absolutely honoured & can't wait for you all to experience her journey. Arriving on 12th August (sic)!”

While Angad will be playing the role of Gunjan’s brother, Pankaj will star in the character of their father. The movie is set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on August 12. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will also see a supporting cast including Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released theatrically on March 13, 2020. However, due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across India, the release date was later postponed to April 24.

Given the delay due to the shutting down of theatres, Netflix acquired the distribution rights to the movie. It also dropped a release teaser on June 9, announcing the latest release date.