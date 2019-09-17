Take the pledge to vote

Angad Bedi is All Praise for Ex-flame Nora Fatehi, Calls Her 'A Star In the Making'

In an interview with an entertainment website, Angad Bedi opened up about his affair with Nora Fatehi and their bitter break-up.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
Angad Bedi is All Praise for Ex-flame Nora Fatehi, Calls Her 'A Star In the Making'
Image of Angad Bedi, Nora Fatehi, courtesy of Instagram
Angad Bedi and Nora Fatehi made news couple of years back for their link up rumours, however neither of them came out in the open about their alleged romance until now.

In an interview with an entertainment website, Angad opened up about his relationship with Nora and how things were and are between them. In his statements, Angad was all praise for ex-flame Nora and even called her "a star in the making".

Talking about his affair with Nora, which ended suddenly, Angad told timesofindia.com that people think ideally every relationship should work, but it does not always happen that way. He also opened up about hardships post breakup, saying it is what makes a person from the inside.

Speaking about his relationship with Nora, Angad said, "I like to believe that there is dignity in everything. There are some relationships which work and there are some which don’t work. Ideally you want every relationship to work, if it happens it’s great, if it doesn’t it is unfortunate. I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she (Nora) is a lovely girl and she’s doing exceptionally well for herself. She’s a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she’s on her way up! And, I feel that, that is what is important and I wish her all the best and all the love and luck."

On the work front, while Nora has Street Dancer 3D lined up for release in January 2020, Angad will be seen in Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor, releasing September 20. Angad also has a pivotal part in Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena biopic Kargil Girl.

