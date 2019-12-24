Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Angad Bedi: It Hasn't Been an Easy Journey for Me

Angad Bedi, who will be next seen in Sharan Sharma's 'The Kargil Girl', based on the biopic of IAF combat pilot Gunjan Saxena starring Janhvi Kapoor, said that his Bollywood career was not easy.

IANS

Updated:December 24, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Angad Bedi: It Hasn't Been an Easy Journey for Me
Angad Bedi's first look from his forthcoming film The Zoya Factor. (Image: IANS)

Actor Angad Bedi says it hasn't been an easy journey for him in the industry, and getting praise from filmmaker Karan Johar is a signal that he is headed on the right way. Angad is overwhelmed that he got a chance to work with Karan again on his upcoming production The Kargil Girl.

"Despite being a producer and director of his stature, Karan has his ear on the ground. He is always looking out for talent. He is really appreciative of good work and keeps that in mind every time an opportunity presents itself," Angad said.

"I remember his kind words after Soorma. It hasn't been an easy journey for me to get where I am so his words of praise were a reiteration that I was headed the right way. We were looking for the right opportunity to work together again. The Kargil Girl is a perfect film that is all heart. My character is incredible and I hope people love it as much as we did while making it," he added.

The Kargil Girl is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. Janhvi will be portraying Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it will hit the screens on March 13 next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram