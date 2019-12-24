Angad Bedi: It Hasn't Been an Easy Journey for Me

Actor Angad Bedi says it hasn't been an easy journey for him in the industry, and getting praise from filmmaker Karan Johar is a signal that he is headed on the right way. Angad is overwhelmed that he got a chance to work with Karan again on his upcoming production The Kargil Girl.

"Despite being a producer and director of his stature, Karan has his ear on the ground. He is always looking out for talent. He is really appreciative of good work and keeps that in mind every time an opportunity presents itself," Angad said.

"I remember his kind words after Soorma. It hasn't been an easy journey for me to get where I am so his words of praise were a reiteration that I was headed the right way. We were looking for the right opportunity to work together again. The Kargil Girl is a perfect film that is all heart. My character is incredible and I hope people love it as much as we did while making it," he added.

The Kargil Girl is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. Janhvi will be portraying Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it will hit the screens on March 13 next year.

