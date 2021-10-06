Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia Steal a Kiss in the Hospital After Their Second Baby's Birth

Actor Angad Bedi took to Instagram stories on Wednesday to share pictures and videos with his wife, actress Neha Dhupia and their new born. He shared two videos and two pictures in the stories, the videos are from after the baby was born. Angad captioned one of the video as, “Mummy too busy with new born…ki gaal main vi aan itthe."

In the first picture, Angad thanked Neha by writing, “Thank you for everything you have done baby".

In the second one, he can be seen planting a kiss on the actress’s cheeks. He captioned the picture as “Could get used to this look." He has tagged his wife in all the four posts.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor stated that he and Neha had already discussed having a sibling for their daughter, Mehr. “But we didn’t know, it would be so soon. We are grateful that it has happened at the right time,” he was quoted as saying. “To have a child is a blessing from the universe and not everybody is blessed to be in this situation. We are really happy,” he added.

Neha and Angad got married in an intimate anand karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi on May 10, 2018. They welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter named Mehr, in November that year.

