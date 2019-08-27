Take the pledge to vote

Angad Bedi on His ‘Gregarious and Magnetic’ Character in Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor

Based on Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name, The Zoya Factor stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor and Angad Bedi in important roles.

IANS

August 27, 2019
Angad Bedi on His ‘Gregarious and Magnetic’ Character in Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor
Angad Bedi's first look from his forthcoming film The Zoya Factor. (Image: IANS)
The first look of actor Angad Bedi's "gregarious and magnetic character" Robin from The Zoya Factor is out now. The actor says his character is very high on fashion.

The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name and Angad plays a crucial part of the Indian cricket team in the film, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor. 

"He (his character) is a gregarious and magnetic character. My character Robin has the bad boy charm. He is the superstar of the team. He is flamboyant and has a swagger about himself. He is scoring runs and winning matches, an alpha male to the tee. He is passionate and dedicated about his game. He is the lion. But he gets insecure and the consequences make him human and real," said Angad.

"The players look up to him. He has groomed people and everyone around wants to emulate him. His behaviour starts to change. Abhishek (director) has given a complex behaviour pattern to explore. Superstars have so much adulation and love which people get used to, living it up in fast lane. I love the graph of the character—the glory, dejection, failure, success. He is very different from my personality. I understand the psyche of a sportsperson and all these emotions came alive to me while playing him." 

Talking about the look, Angad shared, "The look is snazzy and very cool, very today, which will relate with all the millennials. If you see sports people today, like Ronaldo, Virat or for that matter let me go back a bit to Kevin Petersen. 

"It is all about tattoos, crisp hair cut, tall hair, earrings. He is very high on fashion. He wears very expensive, fashionable clothes, likes flashy cars because he is so popular. He is the cynosure of all eyes, the women love him, the children love him, the elderly people love him. He has a fan following, he makes no bones about being the superstar of the team."

