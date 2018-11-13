Angad Bedi Reveals Why BFF Yuvraj Singh is Upset With Him, Says 'It was My Fault'

Actor Angad Bedi has broken his silence over his fallout with longtime friend, cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Angad and Yuvraj, who were often spotted together at various events and parties, have not been on talking terms lately.The actor opened up about his souring relationship with the cricketer on his wife Neha Dhupia's podcast show No Filter Neha. It is believed that Angad's relationship with Yuvraj spiraled downward when he surprised everyone with the announcement of his hush-hush wedding with Neha earlier this year.The two tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in a Gurudwara in Delhi. The wedding was attended by close family members, apart from Ajay Jadeja, Ashish Nehra and Gaurav Kapoor."It was my fault and I say this very openly that I should've given him more time but then unfortunately for us the decision making was so sudden. He has his reasons to be upset and I really love him but if you want me to say what our relationship is right now, yes, it's not the same and I hope in due course it does get better because I miss him. He is a dear friend of mine," Angad was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.Further talking about it, Angad said, “My best friend did post an Instagram post very recently on Friendship Day and I read that post. Yuvi's quote was something like, 'Just my take on people and who I thought were friends, after the experience, I would like to say I love my dogs more'... It was something like that. I just thought it was a bit immature. But he is entitled to his opinion, so it's fine.”