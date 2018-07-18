English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Angad Bedi's Ex Norah Fatehi's Reaction to His Marriage With Neha Dhupia Will Completely Shock You
Before Neha, Angad was rumoured to be dating actress-model Norah Fatehi. The two even attended cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wedding together.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Neha Dhupia, Twitter/Nora Fatehi
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia left everyone shocked after they announced their wedding on Instagram. The two tied the knot on May 10 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in New Delhi.
Before Neha, Angad was rumoured to be dating actress-model Norah Fatehi. The two even attended cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wedding together. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror in 2016, Angad had said, "Yes, we have been getting to know each other over the past year. Nora's a lovely girl, We have been hanging out in a common group of friends for a while now since we met last year. She is doing some great work and her enthusiasm and positivity inspires me. Let us see how it goes from here."
Nora and Angad had reportedly met in Goa three years ago and hit it off immediately. In fact, the two also share the same birthday. Last year, Nora had posted a heartfelt birthday message for Angad on her official Twitter account.
Alongside a couple of pictures of them, she had tweeted, "Happy birthday to us @Imangadbedi. how cool we are born on the same day! That explains why you are as cool as me? That's why we are besties?"
Angad had also wished her, writing, "Happy birthday superstar @Norafatehi I'm honoured to share my birthday with you. I always have your back...errr I mean your shoulder."
When Hindustan Times recently asked Nora if she congratulated Angad on his wedding, she denied knowing him.
“Who is Angad? I don’t even know who Angad Bedi is. I never dated him, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I’ve never met him and I don’t care what’s happening in his married life,” Nora was quoted as saying by HT.
