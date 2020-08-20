Angad Bedi Shares BTS Pic from 'Gunjan Saxena' With Janhvi Kapoor, Director Sharan Sharma

Actor Angad Bedi has shared a behind-the-scene still from his latest film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The snap features Angad, Janhvi Kapoor and film's director Sharan Sharma.

Captioning the post, Angad wrote, “When the coach takes over.. you submit!! @sharansharma our #coachcarter @janhvikapoor #gunajnsaxenaTheKargilGirl gunju and Anshuman @netflix_in @dharmamovies @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @srishtibehlarya”

In the photo, both Angad and Janhvi can be seen sitting across the table while Sharan is observing them. The film, starring Janhvi, Angad and Pankaj Tripathi, was digitally released on August 12 this year. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the movie premiered on Netflix. The biographical film is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

A few days back, Angad had thanked Sharan for casting him in the film. Angad played the character of Gunjan’s elder brother Anshuman Saxena.

“Thank you my man Sharry @sharansharma for seeing me as #anshumansaxena it’s been a tricky part to play. Sometimes as an artist one is not sure how will it land.. and that’s when you need a leader like you to guide. It’s been an honor to be on this journey with you and Janhvi."