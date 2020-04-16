Angad Bedi Shares BTS Pictures With Amitabh Bachchan From Pink

Actor Angad Bedi has shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the widely-acclaimed film Pink on Instagram. In the pics, he can be seen sharing various frames with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

“Working stills from @thefilmpink thank you Shoojit da for giving me the confidence of standing in the same frame as the legend @amitabhbachchan sir and making me believe I could pull off Rajvir Singh!!! @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #throwback #cinema,” Angad captioned the post.

Out of the four photos that he has posted, three are with Amitabh Bachchan while one is a portrait.

In two photos, Amitabh and Angad can be seen enacting a confrontational scene from the film. In the third picture, it looks like writer Shoojit Sircar is explaining something to Angad while Amitabh can be seen looking in a different direction.

In the solo picture, the actor can be seen sitting in a courtroom with a visible stitch mark on his forehead.

Shoojit commented on Angad’s post which have got over 7,000 likes. He said, “you were sincere and committed.”

Apart from these two actors, the film also starred Piyush Mishra, Tapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang and Tushar Pandey.

Pink, which hit the screens in the year 2016, was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Pink went on to win the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

