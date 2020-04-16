MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Angad Bedi Shares BTS Pictures With Amitabh Bachchan From Pink

credits - Angad Bedi instagram

credits - Angad Bedi instagram

Angad Bedi has shared a series of behind the scenes pictures from the movie Pink, and thanked Shoojit Sircar for giving him the confidence of standing in the same frame as the legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Share this:

Actor Angad Bedi has shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the widely-acclaimed film Pink on Instagram. In the pics, he can be seen sharing various frames with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

“Working stills from @thefilmpink thank you Shoojit da for giving me the confidence of standing in the same frame as the legend @amitabhbachchan sir and making me believe I could pull off Rajvir Singh!!! @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #throwback #cinema,” Angad captioned the post.

Out of the four photos that he has posted, three are with Amitabh Bachchan while one is a portrait.

In two photos, Amitabh and Angad can be seen enacting a confrontational scene from the film. In the third picture, it looks like writer Shoojit Sircar is explaining something to Angad while Amitabh can be seen looking in a different direction.

In the solo picture, the actor can be seen sitting in a courtroom with a visible stitch mark on his forehead.

Shoojit commented on Angad’s post which have got over 7,000 likes. He said, “you were sincere and committed.”

Apart from these two actors, the film also starred Piyush Mishra, Tapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang and Tushar Pandey.

Pink, which hit the screens in the year 2016, was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Pink went on to win the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,417,598

    +38,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,081,969

    +70,244*

  • Cured/Discharged

    525,884

    +24,888*  

  • Total DEATHS

    138,487

    +7,337*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres