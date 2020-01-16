Angad Bedi Suffers Knee Injury While Shooting for Web Series MumBhai
Angad Bedi owing to his athletic background was able to temporarily fix the injury and finish shooting the scene in upcoming series 'MumBhai'.
Angad Bedi's first look from his forthcoming film The Zoya Factor. (Image: IANS)
Actor Angad Bedi suffered a knee injury while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming web series, MumBhai.
The actor was shooting for the ALTBalaji show that casts him as a police officer named Bhaskar Shetty at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock area. He was injured while shooting an action sequence.
"I am recuperating well and have sought medical help. Because of my sports background, I know how to overcome wear and tear and how to temporarily fix injuries on the spot. I knew how important the scene was, and we were shooting at the location, so we went ahead with it," Angad said.
According to a source, Angad was shooting a chase scene in which he had to jump.
"While doing the scene, he miscalculated the step and landed straight on his knee, putting undue pressure. The scene was put to a momentary halt as the production team called for an onset doctor. There was swelling and he was given an ice pack. As the permission to shoot at the docks is given only for a few days, missing even one day could delay the schedule. He mustered the energy and went on with the shoot," added the source.
MumBhai is based on the friendship between a police officer and a gangster.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PewDiePie, Father of 102 Million '9-Year-Olds', Abandons His Children to Go on a YouTube Break
- Tanhaji to be Made Tax-free in Maharashtra
- Pawsome! Spotify Now Has Special Pet Playlists Curated Specifically For Your Furry Friends
- Indian Army Soldier 'Slips' in Snow While Patrolling Border in J&K, Reaches Pakistan
- Spotify to Finally Get Missing Songs in India as it Solves Dispute With Warner Music