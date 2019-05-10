English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Angad Bedi Thanks Neha Dhupia for Accepting Him with Imperfections
Angad took to social media on his anniversary on Friday to thank his wife and actress Neha for accepting him with all the imperfections.
Image: Angad Bedi/Instagram
It's been a year since actor Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married. Angad took to social media on his anniversary on Friday to thank his wife and actress Neha for accepting him with all the imperfections.
Angad tweeted a video from their intimate wedding last year and captioned it: "Happy anniversary my gorgeous loved one. Neha Dhupia, thank you for accepting me with all my imperfections. I'll get there."
The Tumhari Sulu actress replied to Angad, saying, "You are perfect my love... even more so 'cause you have tolerated me for a year and have promised a lifetime."
The two are currently enjoying their anniversary in Mauritius. Neha posted the same video and called it the "most special throwback" of her life.
The couple got married last year in an Anand Karaj ceremony attended by close family and friends in a Gurudwara in south Delhi.
Angad and Neha welcomed their first born, a daughter, last November.
