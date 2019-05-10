Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Angad Bedi Thanks Neha Dhupia for Accepting Him with Imperfections

Angad took to social media on his anniversary on Friday to thank his wife and actress Neha for accepting him with all the imperfections.

IANS

Updated:May 10, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Angad Bedi Thanks Neha Dhupia for Accepting Him with Imperfections
Image: Angad Bedi/Instagram
Loading...
It's been a year since actor Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married. Angad took to social media on his anniversary on Friday to thank his wife and actress Neha for accepting him with all the imperfections.

Angad tweeted a video from their intimate wedding last year and captioned it: "Happy anniversary my gorgeous loved one. Neha Dhupia, thank you for accepting me with all my imperfections. I'll get there."




The Tumhari Sulu actress replied to Angad, saying, "You are perfect my love... even more so 'cause you have tolerated me for a year and have promised a lifetime."

The two are currently enjoying their anniversary in Mauritius. Neha posted the same video and called it the "most special throwback" of her life.




The couple got married last year in an Anand Karaj ceremony attended by close family and friends in a Gurudwara in south Delhi.

Angad and Neha welcomed their first born, a daughter, last November.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram