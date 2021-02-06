Angad Bedi Turns 38, Take a look at These Instagram Posts That Showcase the Perfect Family Man

Actor and model Angad Bedi turned 38 on Saturday. Born into the family of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, Angad made his debut in acting in 2004 with Kaya Taran, directed by Sashi Kumar. Bedi's performance was lauded in the movie.

Since then, Angad has starred in several movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Amazon original series Inside Edge, Pink, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Angad married his longtime friend Neha Dhupia in 2018 after he broke up with his former partner Nora Fatehi. Angad and Neha also welcomed their first child Mehr in November 2018.

Let us take a look at some of the Instagram post that feature the family of the birthday man.

1. Like most Bollywood celebrities who flew to Maldives to have a peaceful and serene vacation, the actor also posted a few pictures from the scenic island. In this Instagram post, Angad and Neha can be seen walking towards the clean sandy beaches along with their daughter.

2. This post from October 2020 shows how the lovebirds like to rock their pool-side looks. Angad is wearing blue shorts while his wife is rocking a black bikini with a beach hat in this picture. The actor described the picture are ‘Maldives state of mind’.

3. In his recent throwback Instagram post, Angad shared a monochrome picture of him with Neha. The post captures some fun moments the couple shared as Angad called Neha his “Monday motivation”.

4. Angad’s latest Instagram post that was shared on Tuesday captured a heartwarming moment that the father shared with his two-year-old daughter. Captioning the post he described Mehr as his whole world.

5. This post proves that the couple love to experiment with their looks and fashion choices.

Indulging in some extravaganza Angad dons a red turban with white feathers and Neha is also seen layering her clothes with regal looking outfit and a feathery headgear.