Angad Bedi Writes Thank You Note to Gunjan Saxena Director: It's Been Honor to Be on This Journey

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi’s latest outing was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on Netflix on August 12. The actor played the role of Janhvi Kapoor aka Gunjan Saxena’s elder brother, Anshuman Saxena.

Thanking its director Sharan Sharma for the opportunity, Angad wrote a note for him on social media. He wrote, “Thank you my man Sharry @sharansharma for seeing me as #anshumansaxena it’s been a tricky part to play. Sometimes as an artist one is not sure how will it land... and that’s when you need a leader like you to guide. It’s been an honor to be on this journey with you and @janhvikapoor JK #gunjansaxenathekargilgirl @netflix_in @dharmamovies”.

The picture shows Angad all smiles for the click as he stands next to Janhvi and Sharan. It has received around 10 thousand likes within a few hours.

Sharan also commented on the picture, posting emojis with folded hands.

In his recent interview to News18, Angad spoke about his character in the film. “It's a great coming of age of this character as we follow Gunjan Saxena's story,” he said.

Talking about his character, he said, “In the film, set in the '90s, it does showcase the sexism of society but Anshuman technically doesn't believe in that. He is more concerned about the sexism that exists, and he doesn't want his sister to be the front-bearer of it."