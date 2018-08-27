Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Angad Bedi’s Wish for Wife Will Give You Major Relationship Goals

New hubby and father-to-be Angad Bedi took to social media on Monday to wish his beautiful wife Neha Dhupia a happy 38th birthday.The actor posted an image of the two kissing from their recent holiday in Maldives. The two looked utterly in love in cool beachwear with the gorgeous sea in the backdrop.Dhupia, who was born on August 27, 1980, announced her pregnancy on social media on Saturday (Friday?) after months of speculation. The Bollywood brigade — including Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Shweta Bachchan, Malaika Arora Khan, Shilpa Shetty to Sania Mirza, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Manushi Chhiller, Nimrat Kaur and Vishal Dadlani — came out in full force to wish the newlyweds on the beginning of a bright new chapter.Dhupia and Bedi, who is three years younger to him, tied the knot in a private Sikh ceremony earlier in May this year.The two walked the ramp on Sunday — their first as a couple — at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018 for designer Payal Singhal, where Neha also flaunted her baby bump on the ramp.Talking about Dhupia, Bedi told PTI: “It is a very enriching experience for me to be married to such a strong girl. I am proud of her. The confidence she has is very appealing. Not just to walk the ramp but to come out and speak about the situation is very positive.”On the professional front, Dhupia will be next seen in Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela, which is set to release on September 7.