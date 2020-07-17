Angad Bedi's Uniform Look in Gunjan Saxena Makes Neha Dhupia's Heart Skip a Beat

Neha Dhupia took to social media to share an appreciation post for husband Angad Bedi. The actress can't stop going gaga over Angad’s look in a uniform from his upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Neha, on Thursday, posted a few visuals of the film’s teaser featuring the cast including Angad on Instagram. In the caption, Neha said she is proud of the film and expressed her faith in Angad saying he must have done a wonderful job essaying Anshuman Saxena in the film.

While sharing the post, Neha wrote, “Can’t wait for this and I could nt be more proud ... @angadbedi i am sure you have done a wonderful job in bringing #AnshumanSaxena from real life to reel life ... seeing you in uniform ( even if it’s on camera ) makes my heart skip a beat. @janhvikapoor you my gorgeous one look so beautiful and strong and @pankajtripathi sir I look forward to everything you are a part of (sic.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Jul 16, 2020 at 1:30am PDT

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will play the titular role in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl directed by Sharan Sharma. The film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Manav Vij and Vineet Kumar Singh in important roles. It will map the journey of the first Indian female pilot. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl along with16 more films and web series will release on August 12 on Netflix.

Neha was last seen in the short film, Devi released on March 2.