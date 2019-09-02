Angad Hasija Rejects Bigg Boss 13, Says 'Won't Be Able to Survive Because of My Nature'

Not many can say that they turned down an offer from Salman Khan or any TV show or film the actor is part of or is associated with. However, in a recent interaction with a leading entertainment website, popular TV actor Angad Hasija (Bidaai) has claimed that he rejected an offer from makers of Bigg Boss 13 to feature in the show, which reportedly airs starting September-end.

In the interview, Angad also explained the reason behind not being part of the show. He explained that it'll be difficult for him to survive in the house owing to his "nature".

"I got an offer for Bigg Boss this year but I rejected it because I feel that Big Boss is just not for me. Sometimes, you feel that a particular thing is just not for you. I feel that I won't be able to survive in Bigg Boss because of my nature. I had even got an offer from them before but I am not doing it as I feel that I should not do it. There is a lot of buzz about it and even I have heard people saying and asking me whether I am going to be in Bigg Boss but I would like to clear I am not entering the house," he shared.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 saw another teaser reveal during the weekend. In the promo, Salman is seen on a treadmill and is gymming with Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi. In the promo, Salman also revealed that this time around, the contestants will reach finale in just four weeks. However, this will not be without twists as he further explained that contestants would continue to be in race for the trophy for the next two months and face evictions and punishments.

