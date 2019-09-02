Angad Hasija Rejects Bigg Boss 13, Says 'Won't Be Able to Survive Because of My Nature'
Angad Hasija revealed in an interview that he turned down the offer to feature in 'Bigg Boss 13' because of his "nature".
Image of Angad Hasija, courtesy of Instagram
Not many can say that they turned down an offer from Salman Khan or any TV show or film the actor is part of or is associated with. However, in a recent interaction with a leading entertainment website, popular TV actor Angad Hasija (Bidaai) has claimed that he rejected an offer from makers of Bigg Boss 13 to feature in the show, which reportedly airs starting September-end.
In the interview, Angad also explained the reason behind not being part of the show. He explained that it'll be difficult for him to survive in the house owing to his "nature".
"I got an offer for Bigg Boss this year but I rejected it because I feel that Big Boss is just not for me. Sometimes, you feel that a particular thing is just not for you. I feel that I won't be able to survive in Bigg Boss because of my nature. I had even got an offer from them before but I am not doing it as I feel that I should not do it. There is a lot of buzz about it and even I have heard people saying and asking me whether I am going to be in Bigg Boss but I would like to clear I am not entering the house," he shared.
Read: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Actress Dalljiet Kaur to Quit Show for Bigg Boss 13, Ex-husband Shalin Bhanot May Also Join: Report
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 saw another teaser reveal during the weekend. In the promo, Salman is seen on a treadmill and is gymming with Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi. In the promo, Salman also revealed that this time around, the contestants will reach finale in just four weeks. However, this will not be without twists as he further explained that contestants would continue to be in race for the trophy for the next two months and face evictions and punishments.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Madhurima Tuli Reveals Why She Slapped Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9
- Lisa Haydon Shows Off Baby Bump in This Stunning Maternity Photoshoot, See Pic
- French Formula 2 Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Horrific High-Speed Crash in Belgian Grand Prix
- Kanpur Kid Declared Himself Dead to Get Half Day from School, Principal Approved
- UA HOVR Sonic2 Review: Incredibly Smart Running Shoes That Don’t Break The Bank