Angela Bassett ‘Objected’ to Her Character's Fate in Wakanda Forever, This is What Ryan Coogler Told Her

After the death of Chadwick Boseman, it was a difficult choice for the makers to move on with Black Panther films and an emotional moment for fans as well. Following the actor’s death, his character was also killed off at the beginning of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And if T’Challa’s (Boseman) death was not enough, the fans of Black Panther had to go through another shock as his mother Queen Ramonda dies in the middle of the movie as well.

Actress Angela Bassett, who plays the character of Queen Ramonda initially objected to herself when she found out that her character would be killed in the film. In a conversation with IndieWire, the actress shared that director Ryan Coogler had to assuage her concerns over killing off her character.

She said, “I objected," and continued, “Yeah, I was like, ‘Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.’ He was like, ‘Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn’t really have to mean that.’"

In an interview with Variety, the actress also opened up about her fears about taking on the sequel without Boseman. Ryan Coogler also told the actress that her role will be important in the sequel. “Almost to the point that I was going to get a complex, like, ‘Am I going to be able to deliver what you’re asking for?’” Bassett said. She added, “She had to be strong. She had to be a mother. She had to be a leader. He was just throwing all of this at me. And then on top of that: ‘Can you swim? Can you put your head in water?’"

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

