Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of Not Paying 'Meaningful' Child Support in New Court Filing

Actress Angelina Jolie has accused her estranged husband Brad Pitt of not paying "meaningful" child support since their separation.Almost two years after the Hollywood power couple separated, Jolie is trying to kickstart the process so that it can be finalised by the end of the year, reports telegraph.co.uk.Jolie's lawyer filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday saying the actress wanted a judgment "returning the parties to single status during calendar year 2018."The document also said that Pitt had "paid no meaningful child support since separation" and said that although informal arrangements had been made with him, payments "had not been regularly sustained."Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, ending two years of marriage and a 10-year romance. The two have six children -- Maddox, Shiloh, Pax, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox -- for whom she is seeking primary custody.Mindy Nyby, a spokeswoman for the actress, said on Tuesday that the court filing was intended "to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path towards the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children."Pitt's representatives declined to comment.A source familiar with the matter, who was not authorised to speak publicly, said that "Brad is someone who fulfills his commitments."The divorce filing, citing irreconcilable differences, triggered a bitter custody dispute during which Pitt was investigated and cleared of child abuse. Final custody arrangements have yet to be agreed.Pitt has kept a low profile in the past two years, while Jolie has recently been filming a sequel to fairytale drama Maleficent in London and directed a 2017 film about the 1970s Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia in which more than one million people died.