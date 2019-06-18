Angelina Jolie And Keanu Reeves Dating, Claim Reports

Keanu Reeves has left his indelible mark on just about every corner of the world in a matter of a month. Between the continued success of the John Wick franchise with recently released Chapter 3 – Parabellum, his stunning cameo in Ali Wong’s Always Be My Maybe, joining the voice cast of Toy Story 4, and being the highlight of this year’s E3 press event after making an unexpected appearance, the actor is definitely having a big, big year.

We're basically witnessing The Keanussance, an internet phenomenon, best defined as renewed obsession with Reeves.

Now as per the latest buzz, actress Angelina Jolie is, too, floored by Keanu's charm. Quoting Star Magazine report, an international tabloid Celebrity Insider has stated that Keanu is reportedly the first man Angelina has been excited about since meeting her ex-husband Brad Pitt back in 2004 on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Angelina moved to the Los Feliz neighbourhood in Los Angeles after she and Brad split nearly three years ago, and one of her neighbours happens to be Keanu's mother, Patricia.

“Keanu’s really close to his mom and visits her all the time,” a source told Star. “That’s how he came to meet Ange (Angelina). They found they have a lot in common, and the attraction was definitely there.”

The source also claimed that Keanu has met Angelina's six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox – and gets along well with them. And, Keanu's mother is apparently contemplating the idea of a relationship between her son and the actress because she wants her 54-year-old son to settle down.

