Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Spotted on Dinner Date for Second Time Fueling Rumours

Hollywood actress, filmmaker, and producer Angelina Jolie was spotted with singer and songwriter The Weeknd for the second time on Saturday, according to news reports. The report only fuels the rumours of Jolie dating the Canadian singer. The duo was first spotted together in July.

According to Daily Mail, Jolie and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, were clicked outside the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, and even coordinated their outfits for the evening from head-to-toe in black. While Jolie wore her signature trench coat, sheer tights and pointed-toe heels, Abel was seen in an oversized bomber jacket, dark denim pants and leather boots. The couple did not shy away from being photographed by the paparazzi, however, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship yet.

If the dating rumours of Jolie and Abel turn out to be true, it would mark Jolie’s first public relationship following her divorce from Hollywood actor Brad Pitt in 2019. For Abel, this would also mark his first public relationship since his split from model Bella Hadid in 2019. Earlier in July, the actress and singer were photographed at dinner together at the same restaurant. Looking at Abel’s dating history, it may not come as a surprise that he may actually be seeing Jolie. The 31-year-old singer had earlier dated singer Selena Gomez and reunited with Hadid after a brief split. Meanwhile, Jolie who has been engaged in a custody battle with Pitt has kept her romantic life quite private.

Although many are speculating a new budding relationship in Hollywood, it can also be seen that the duo’s dinner may be just business-related, given The Weeknd’s growing interest in pursuing his acting career. The Canadian singer is currently starring in his co-written and executive produced HBO Max series The Idol. Earlier, Abel had also written an episode of American Dad, while he starred in the 2019 heist film Uncut Gems.

