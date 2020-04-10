MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Okay With 'Traditional Schooling' For Their Kids

Parents to six kids, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had previously home schooled the kids as the family was constantly on the move. Brad has now reportedly filed an agreement favouring traditional schooling instead.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
Former Hollywood couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly want their children to now have "traditional schooling".

The actors, who are still in the process of finalising their divorce, have settled on a custody agreement, and have now made an agreement regarding "education and transitional support" for their six children, reports metro.co.uk.

Brad allegedly filed papers in the Los Angeles County Court to inform the judge of such an agreement favouring "traditional" schooling instead of home schooling, reports The Blast. He and Angelina are parents to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shilo, 13 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

As Maddox is now at university in South Korea, the latest agreement will cover the former couple's five children. Brad and Angelina's children were previously home schooled as the family were constantly on the move.

Angelina had said in the past that she "worries" about her children's education. She said in 2017: "It bothered me how little I was taught in school. I do worry about my children's education. "I homeschool partially because they are from around the world and it's very… I didn't want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia."

Brad and Angelina split in 2016 after being together for more than a decade and two years of marriage. The pair walked down the aisle in 2014.

Follow @News18Movies for more

