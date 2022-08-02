Angelina Jolie Can't Stop Dancing As Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt Is Headed to Spelman College; Watch

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is a proud mother as her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt has joined the iconic Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. The actress took to her social media to share the good news with her Instagram family. Spelman College is a liberal arts HBCU for women in Atlanta.

On Sunday, the Academy Award-winning actress took to her Instagram and announced that her daughter will attend college. She shared a photo of Zahara and her friends in their college gear. The Maleficent actress penned a beautiful caption for her daughter. The caption read: “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Angelina and her former husband Brad Pitt adopted Zahara when she was just five months old. The former couple travelled to Ethiopia in 2005, to complete the adoption paperwork and legally adopted her and her older brother Maddox the following year. Other than Maddox and Zahara the duo also has four children: Shiloh, Pax and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina has always been an active advocate for human rights. Last year, she visited the White House in Washington DC with her daughter. They met with advocates and lawmakers to modernise to strengthen protections for all groups in the Violence Against Women Act.

Recently, Angelina won a legal battle against Brad Pitt that included the Chateau Miraval winery. In 2008, the former couple bought the estate where they got married. It is said that they agreed that will not sell their interests in the company. According to reports, Brad sued the actress and accused her of allegedly selling her shared of their French vineyard.

