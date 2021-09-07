Angelina Jolie Celebrates Salma Hayek's Birthday by Smashing Cake on Her Face; Watch Video

Salma Hayek, the star of Desperado, lives in our heads totally rent-free. The actress recently spent her 55th birthday with Angelina Jolie, her co-star in Eternal. Seems like Jolie and Salma are the new BFF of Hollywood town. Nothing in physics can account for how the two movie stars didn't cause the entire room to disintegrate by their sheer presence in a single space. Salma, whose birthday was on Thursday, posted a lovely video of herself sitting in front of a cake on Instagram on September 4. Her brother, Sami Hayek, and Jolie were seated next to her.

Salma's friends sang "Mordida! Mordida!" in the video. The word alludes to the Mexican ritual of "La mordida," which translates as "bite" in English, in which a person's face is smashed into their birthday cake for them to bite into. The task was carried out by none other than the special guest for the night, Jolie. The actress had her hand on Salma's head in the video as she bended over and encouraged Sami to lead the custom. Salma, on the other hand, was not having it and tapped Jolie's palm as a signal to go for it. Jolie pushed the birthday girl after some more reluctance.

Jolie can be seen rocking a black suit with a lacey bralette, while Salma was flaunting her metallic jumpsuit. She captioned the video, ” My brother and me trying to teach Angie how to do the Mexican mordida."

On her birthday, Salma also shared a photo of herself in a tropical setting wearing a blue bodysuit on Instagram. She captioned it, "Happy 55th birthday to me," and stated that she is looking forward to new adventures.

Jolie and Salma's friendship seemed to have blossomed during the shoots of MCU’sEternals. Salma has previously shown her love for Jolie multiple times via her Instagram posts.

