Angelina Jolie, Christoph Waltz In Talks For 'Every Note Played'

Los Angeles: Oscar winners Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are in discussions to star in STX Films’ upcoming feature “Every Note Played”. According to Deadline, the drama movie is an official adaptation of author Lisa Genova’s 2018 novel of the same name.

The story is about a world-renowned concert pianist and composer on the verge of creating his magnum opus. When he receives a life-changing diagnosis, his estranged ex-wife takes up the cross of caring for him, and he is forced to balance reconciling his failed relationships with redefining his pursuit of greatness. The movie will be directed by Michael Sucsy, who previously helmed films such as “The Vow” and “Every Day”.

Monet Clayton, Richard Barton Lewis, and Gabrielle Jerou will produce the project.