Angelina Jolie: I Never Felt Like an Outsider in India, Would Like to Come Back Again Soon

Angelina Jolie is no stranger to India. She visited the country for the first time in 2006 to shoot her film, A Mighty Heart, which also starred Indian actors including Irrfan Khan. Jolie was seen indulging in some touristy activities including an auto-rickshaw ride. She had also met refugees from Afghanistan and Burma at the time. While promoting her upcoming film Eternals, the actress said that she feels a special connection with India and would like to be back soon.

The Hollywood icon said that she never felt like an outsider in India. “I don’t know if it’s the density of the population, but there is this (feeling of) humanity which is very present. Be it on the trains or in the streets, you feel right (when you are) together. I felt a part of the country. I felt the energy, the intensity and the humanity. I would like to come back again soon," she told Hindustan Times during an interview.

Jolie is glad that Eternals has a link to India and Bollywood in the form of actor Harish Patel, who will be seen as part of the cast of the Hollywood tent-pole. Eternals reportedly has a Bollywood twist in the plotline, involving actor Kumail Nanjiani. When asked if she would consider working in Bollywood, Jolie said, “I don’t know how good I would be at it. But we all loved that angle (in the film). We were so excited when he (Kumail Nanjiani) was doing (his scenes)," she said.

Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. Marvel Studios’ Eternals stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee with Kit Harington, with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

