Angelina Jolie in Talks to Star In Marvel Studios' The Eternals
Angelina Jolie might venture into the Marvel universe soon if talks for The Eternals come through.
(Photo: Angelina Jolie/ Reuters)
Angelina Jolie is in talks to star in Marvel Studios The Eternals in what would be the actress first venture into the superhero realm. Details about the movie and what character Jolie would play are being kept under wraps, reports variety.com.
Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of The Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings -- known as the Celestials -- genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals -- known as the Eternals -- along with the villainous Deviants.
The two groups went on to battle each other throughout history. The Eternals also warred with Greek, Roman and Norse deities before leaving the Earth to explore the stars.
Chloe Zhao, whose helming credits include The Rider and Songs My Brothers Taught Me, was roped in to direct The Eternals from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.
The movie is being produced by Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige.
Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that one aspect to the story involves the love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans. It is unclear who Jolie will play.
Jolie is starring in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the 2014 fantasy Maleficent. The sequel, which releases on October 18, will be Jolie's first big-screen appearance since 2015's relationship drama By the Sea.
While this will be Jolie’s first superhero movie, it is not her first comic book movie - she starred in the 2007 adaptation of Mark Millar’s Wanted.
