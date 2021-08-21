Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram to Share Heartbreaking Letter from Teen Girl in Afghanistan

Angelina Jolie, who is a fiercely private celebrity, on Friday joined Instagram to draw attention to suffering in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country. For her first post, she shared a heartbreaking letter that she said she received from a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely," Jolie captioned the post. “So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

Jolie garnered more than 3.8 million followers after she joined Instagram on Friday. Within a few hours, her first post had more than 1.2 million likes. Her account currently follows just three others: the NAACP, Doctor’s Without Borders and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. Her Instagram bio reads: “Mom, filmmaker, Special Envoy for UN @refugees.”

“It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country,” Jolie wrote in the post. “Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.”

In the letter that Jolie shared, the girl — whose name, location and other details are blurred out — writes that after the Taliban took over “we are all afraid of them, and we think all our dreams are gone. We think our rights have been violated.”

Meanwhile, thousands of Afghan people have tried to flee the country, causing havoc at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

