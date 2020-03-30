Angelina Jolie Keeps Kids Away From Brad Pitt Amid Isolation

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is self-isolating along with her children, and maintaining distance from everyone including her former husband and actor Brad Pitt.

According to mirror.co.uk, Jolie, 44, is "keeping the children with her" rather than letting them be with Pitt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maleficent star has decided that during the COVID-19 health crisis that the children -- Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- should be with her here.

Their eldest child, 18-year-old Maddox, also flew down from South Korea, where he is studying at Yonsei University in Seoul. His semester was cancelled and he decided that he would rather be with his mother in this challenging time.

"All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits. They are keeping up with their schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games and helping cook dinner," said a source to E! News.

"They are having a lot of family time and just hanging out together watching movies," added the source.

While the actress is homeschooling her other children, Maddox plans to continue with his Korean and Russian studies. She has decided to keep on top of the kids' studies by "waking them up early" and then setting tasks throughout the day.

Earlier, it was reported that 13-year-old Shiloh wanted her father to "save her from coronavirus". A report in US publication Star claimed that the children loved "spending lockdown time" with the 56-year-old Oscar winning actor.

"At the moment they find their dad to be a really calming influence. Brad's more than happy to have his kids anytime they want, but of course this will be Angie's decision," a source said.

Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 after a couple years of marriage and four years later, their divorce is still not finalised.



