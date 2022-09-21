Angelina Jolie Lands In Pakistan To Help With Flood Relief Work, Pics Surface Online

Hollywood actress and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to provide assistance to people affected by floods. Pictures of the actress touching down in the country surfaced online.

According to the Express Tribune, the Maleficent star landed in Dadu, Sindh to begin flood relief work. The International Rescue Committee in their press release stated that Jolie is there to be a first-handed witness and to gain an understanding of the situation. She will hear directly from the affected people about their needs and what can be done to prevent such disasters in the future.

“Ms Jolie will see firsthand how countries like Pakistan are paying the greatest cost for a crisis they did not cause. The IRC hopes her visit will shed light on this issue and prompt the international community – particularly states contributing the most to carbon emissions – to act and provide urgent support to countries bearing the brunt of the climate crisis,” read the statement on their website.

It is reported that the floods in Pakistan have affected 33 million people, the majority parts of the country underwater. It has claimed the lives of over a thousand people and left many homeless. The estimated damage to livestock, homes, vehicles, and crops is estimated at $30 billion as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, this is not Jolie’s first visit to Pakistan. Previously, she paid a visit to the victims of the 2010 flood and before that to the victims of the 2005 earthquake. She will now visit the IRC’s emergency response operations and local organizations to assist displaced people including Afghan refugees that Pakistan has provided shelter for over 4 decades.

Angelina’s fans lauded her efforts. One of them wrote, “Respect.” Another commented, “Bless her beautiful soul.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Angelina was last seen in Marvel’s Eternals.

