Angelina Jolie on New Film: Women Rights Remain a Central Burning Issue
Image: Reuters
Los Angeles: Actor Angelina Jolie has said her new film, The Breadwinner, is not just "an Afghan story" but about a world in which equal rights for women remain a "central burning issue".
The Breadwinner, based on a novel by the same name from Deborah Ellis, follows a young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy to provide for her family.
"It's not just an Afghan story... It's a story of our times and a story of a world in which equal rights for women remain a central burning issue of our time," Jolie said at the inaugural 'Animation is Film Festival'.
"There are few countries in the world where it is harder to be a young girl, where barriers between girls and their dreams and their rights are so high and so painful to experience and observe," the actor said.
