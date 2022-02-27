Angelina Jolie Reacts to Ukraine Crisis; Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Urge People to Donate to Refugees

Russia’s military launch on Ukraine has shocked the entire world. While the latter has been receiving support from World leaders, celebrities and prominent names have stepped up to help the country. On Sunday, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram handle to urge people to donate for Ukraine people who have turned into refugees. He wrote, “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries. They need protection. @usaforunhcr is providing it. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating DOUBLE the support. Click the link in bio. 🇺🇦 @blakelively."

His wife, actress Blake Lively, too, wrote that they will be matching donations via United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. “@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 💙⬆️💛 link in bio to donate," she wrote.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie, who has earlier spoken about the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan, took to social media to talk about the refugees of the Ukraine crisis. A noted humanitarian and a Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie wrote, “More than 50,000 people have fled Ukraine in less than 48 hours. My UNHCR colleagues sent this video from Moldova, at the border with Ukraine."

Prior to this, she had penned a heartfelt note for the people of Ukraine suffering due to the war. Her post read, “Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been reaching out to several countries, urging them to provide military aid.

