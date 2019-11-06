Angelina Jolie Reveals She Wants to Stay Abroad But Cannot Do So Because of Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shocked the whole world when they announced their separation in September 2016 after 10 years together and two years of being married. Jolie has since then appeared in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, whereas Brad was a part of Quentin Tarantino's ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

The actress recently appeared on the cover of December's Harper's Bazaar magazine, where the Salt star revealed that she would like to stay abroad but her children and Brad Pitt have come in the way of it. "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live," she told the magazine.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six kids together. Their oldest son Maddox has started college in Yonsei University, South Korea, whereas the other kids, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, Pax and Zahara live in Los Angeles.

The actress also opened up about their children being a source of strength for her. "My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it. They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength. As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us," she shared.

Jolie will also be seen in the Marvel's Phase 4 film The Eternals. The film will be based on the Marvel comic book characters who are the earliest humanoids of earth and protect it. Angelina will be playing the superhuman character of Thena. The film also stars Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanijani, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan and Game of Thrones stars Richard Madden and Kit Harrington. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film will be released on November 6, 2020.

