Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden Evacuate The Eternals Film Set After Bomb Scare
Bomb disposal experts were called in to disarm the device believed to be left over from a Nazi World War II base at the Canary Island of Fuerteventura where The Eternals was being shot.
Image: Twitter
Actors Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were forced to evacuate the set of The Eternals after a bomb was found in the area. The base on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura had to be evacuated to allow bomb disposal experts to disarm the device. It is believed that it was left over from a Nazi World War II base, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"It was obviously terrifying -- the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed. Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it," said a source.
Several onlookers said that panic quickly spread during shooting of The Eternals and "everyone was ordered back to a safe distance".
Jolie, 44, and Madden, 33, play leaders Thena and Ikaris in the Marvel superhero movie. Madden's Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington has joined The Eternals as non-Eternal Dane Whitman.
It also stars Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.
Director Chloe Zhao will be bringing the world of Jack Kirby-created comic, which debuted in July 1976, alive. It is about super-powered beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries The Deviants in a war set millions of years ago. The film is slated to open in the US in 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Keanu Reeves Makes Relationship with Alexandra Grant Public
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- With Regulations For Content Incoming, Instagram Hopes Influencers Are Smart Enough
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH