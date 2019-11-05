Take the pledge to vote

Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden Evacuate The Eternals Film Set After Bomb Scare

Bomb disposal experts were called in to disarm the device believed to be left over from a Nazi World War II base at the Canary Island of Fuerteventura where The Eternals was being shot.

IANS

Updated:November 5, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden Evacuate The Eternals Film Set After Bomb Scare
Actors Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were forced to evacuate the set of The Eternals after a bomb was found in the area. The base on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura had to be evacuated to allow bomb disposal experts to disarm the device. It is believed that it was left over from a Nazi World War II base, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"It was obviously terrifying -- the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed. Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it," said a source.

Several onlookers said that panic quickly spread during shooting of The Eternals and "everyone was ordered back to a safe distance".

Jolie, 44, and Madden, 33, play leaders Thena and Ikaris in the Marvel superhero movie. Madden's Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington has joined The Eternals as non-Eternal Dane Whitman.

It also stars Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

Director Chloe Zhao will be bringing the world of Jack Kirby-created comic, which debuted in July 1976, alive. It is about super-powered beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries The Deviants in a war set millions of years ago. The film is slated to open in the US in 2020.

