Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Angelina Jolie Says Being with Maleficent Co-actor Elle Fanning Makes Her 'Goofy'

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning first worked together in the first installment of the franchise in 2014. Jolie played the titular role of the evil fairy and Fanning played Princess Aurora.

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Angelina Jolie Says Being with Maleficent Co-actor Elle Fanning Makes Her 'Goofy'
Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning first worked together in the first installment of the franchise in 2014. Jolie played the titular role of the evil fairy and Fanning played Princess Aurora.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who shares screen space with Elle Fanning in upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, says her co-star has taught her how to be 'goofy'. On Monday's edition of This Morning, Angelina spoke about her film and her equation with the other co-stars, reports Dailymail.

She said, "I've learned a lot with Elle, with my children I'm silly and light but sometimes in my life, I'm not. Being with her as a child brought out this lightness this softness out in me, and it continues to be our relationship where she smiles at my strength and toughness and it makes me goofy and fun.

They previously starred together in the first Maleficent film, which was released in 2014.

View this post on Instagram

When you show up and magically coordinate with “mom”

A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on

Asked why it took five years for a sequel to be released, Angelina said Elle, 21, 'had to grow up'.

Elle added, "I was 14, Angelina and I, we had the first movie and she's watched me grow up and now here we are again. I'm older I feel like we have this bond which I felt I was accepted as one of the women on set."

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will lend her voice for Angelina's character in the dubbed Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which releases in India on October 18.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram