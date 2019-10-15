Angelina Jolie Says Being with Maleficent Co-actor Elle Fanning Makes Her 'Goofy'
Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning first worked together in the first installment of the franchise in 2014. Jolie played the titular role of the evil fairy and Fanning played Princess Aurora.
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who shares screen space with Elle Fanning in upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, says her co-star has taught her how to be 'goofy'. On Monday's edition of This Morning, Angelina spoke about her film and her equation with the other co-stars, reports Dailymail.
She said, "I've learned a lot with Elle, with my children I'm silly and light but sometimes in my life, I'm not. Being with her as a child brought out this lightness this softness out in me, and it continues to be our relationship where she smiles at my strength and toughness and it makes me goofy and fun.
Asked why it took five years for a sequel to be released, Angelina said Elle, 21, 'had to grow up'.
Elle added, "I was 14, Angelina and I, we had the first movie and she's watched me grow up and now here we are again. I'm older I feel like we have this bond which I felt I was accepted as one of the women on set."
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will lend her voice for Angelina's character in the dubbed Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which releases in India on October 18.
