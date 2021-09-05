Angelina Jolie Says She 'Fought' With Brad Pitt For Working With Harvey Weinstein Who Tried to Assault Her

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently opened up about fighting with her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt, when he decide to work with former film producer Harvey Weinstein. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the actress was asked about being severely disrespected by someone in the industry. The actress said that it was disgraced movie mogul Weinstein whom she had worked with in Playing By Heart. Jolie also said that the convicted producer attempted to assault her and hence she had to warn everyone to stay away from him.

She told the publication, that women often attempt to downplay an assault if they managed to escape the situation. However, the attempt itself is assault. While she did not divulge details about the attempt, she said, “It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with him. I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did.”

Pitt worked with Weinstein in Inglorious Basterds, which was directed by Quentin Tarantino. Jolie also claimed Pitt asked Weinstein to work as a producer for the noir thriller, Killing Them Softly, which the Weinstein Company later distributed. Meanwhile, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who worked with Weinstein in Emma and Shakespeare in Love had revealed that she had told her then fiancé Pitt about her bad experiences with the producer.

During the interview, she also talked about fearing for her “whole family" while being married to Pitt. She has filed child abuse allegations against Pitt and the former couple are in the midst of an ugly custody battle for their six children. She said that she is in a legal situation and did not make the decision to divorce from him lightly. She added, ““It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jolie will be next seen in the Marvel Studios film Eternals. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film is a multi-starrer featuring Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington among others.

