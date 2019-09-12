Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Says He Isn't Sure Brad Pitt will Visit Him in College, Watch Video

It has been just over a month since Angelina Jolie dropped her 18-year-old son Maddox off at college. When he was approached by a paparazzi to ask if he hopes to be visited by Jolie's ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt, the teenager said he was not sure.

Maddox has entered Yonsei University in South Korea. Pitt has been busy promoting his films Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and Ad Astra and Maddox is uncertain when he will see the 55-year-old, reported Mirror Online.

In a video obtained by In Touch Weekly, Maddox was asked whether he would be seeing Brad anytime soon, and the teenager replied, "I don't know about that, what's happening." He then went on to say "whatever happens happens," before speaking about college life and how he is coping as a freshman.

Maddox revealed that he is adapting to sleeping in a dorm and that he hasn't learned how to speak Korean as yet. He also said that he is not that keen on K-pop, which is one of the dominant music genres in the country.

Brad and Maddox became briefly estranged around the time Angelina and Brad began divorce proceedings before they were brought back together later in 2016. He has been living with Angelina since the split and has become closer to her. Jolie reportedly decided to file for divorce in 2016 after Pitt and Maddox had a fight on a plane — with the actress requesting full custody of their six children at the time.

The Hollywood actress opened up about her six kids in a recent interview with Hello!, in which she talked about how proud she was of them, as they continued to grow and develop.

Maddox was the first child Jolie had adopted, from an orphanage in Battambang, Cambodia. After twice visiting Cambodia, while filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and on a UNHCR field mission, Jolie returned in November 2001 with her then husband, Billy Bob Thornton, where they met Maddox and subsequently applied to adopt him. Jolie and Thornton had announced the adoption together, but she adopted Maddox alone, and raised him as a single parent following their separation three months later.

