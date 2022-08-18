Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox, Pax To Join Her In Upcoming Film Without Blood: 'We Work Well Together'

Angelina Jolie is all set to don the hat of director once again for her fifth project, Without Blood. Starring Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir in the lead roles, the plot of the movie is adapted from the 2002 novel written by Alessandro Baricco and follows the life of a girl during wartime. Interestingly, apart from Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir, Jolie’s oldest sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18 have also joined the crew of Without Blood. As reported by People, the youngsters are working as assistant directors on the project.

During her latest interaction with the portal, Jolie revealed that her family members worked well on the film and it all felt “natural” to everyone involved. She said, “We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.” For those unaware, this is the second time when Pax has assisted his mother on a film set. Previously, he was hired by Jolie for First They Killed My Father, released back in 2017. In the last project, Pax was made to shoot still for the film and he had a similar role in the upcoming project.

While talking about the inspiration behind directing the project, Jolie reportedly revealed that Baricco’s novel has a massive impact on her and a lot of people. She said, “The book had an impact on me as it has so many other people. It carries themes and questions important to discuss.” The upcoming project, Without Blood, explores the sensitive issues and truths revolving around war and deals with the feelings of healing and trauma. The novel is set against the backdrop of the Italian countryside, wherein a heinous vendetta kills a family leaving four-year-old Nina to be the lone survivor out of mercy. Years later, as a woman in her fifties, Nina recalls the tragic night and the events that led to her survival when she meets her childhood saviour.

While talking about the selection of the lead cast, Jolie told People, “Salma and Demi are very authentic and brave in this film. I had been a fan of their work. I knew they would bring solid commitment and craft to the film but honestly, they both blew me away.”

Without You is bankrolled jointly under the banners of Jolie Productions and Fremantle.

