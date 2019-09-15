Angeline Jolie Still 'Good Friends' with Ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton
Angeline Jolie's ex-husband, actor Billy Bob Thornton, has said that he has been a good friend to her for years, even after their divorce in 2002.
Image: Twitter
Angelina Jolie might have cut off all ties with Brad Pitt after the two Hollywood superstars decided to called it quits for good, but she is still "good friends" with actor Billy Bob Thornton, with whom she was married for two years from 2000 to 2002.
Thornton revealed this fact in an exclusive interview on Saturday. "We're good friends. We've been friends for years and years and years," the actor, 64, revealed at Tribeca TV Festival's presentation of Goliath on Friday, September 13. "So we keep up with each other. She's not in town a lot, so we don't see each other much, but we talk," said the actor, while opening up to Us Weekly.
Jolie and Thornton share a 20-year age difference. The 44-year-old actress had married Thornton, now 64, in May 2000. Their relationship had been rife with reports of wild tiffs and patch-ups, till they finally separated in 2002. Jolie and Thornton subsequently divorced in 2003.
Thornton had been Jolie's second husband, after a three-year marital relationship with actor Jonny Lee Miller, from 1996 to 1999.
Earlier this week, Jolie's now-defunct third marriage with Brad Pitt was in the limelight when her adopted son Maddox hinted at the fact that his relationship with Pitt was not okay. A video by In Touch Weekly showed a reporter asking Maddox if Pitt would visit him at Yonsei University in South Korea where he is a new student. Maddox was non-committal, "I don't know about that."
Read: Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Says He Isn't Sure Brad Pitt will Visit Him in College, Watch Video
