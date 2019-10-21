Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Angleina Jolie was 'Feeling Pretty Broken' While Shooting Maleficent 2

Angelina Jolie opened up about having a tough time during the shoot of Maleficent 2. She was going through post break-up phase with Brad Pitt.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
Angleina Jolie was 'Feeling Pretty Broken' While Shooting Maleficent 2
Angelina Jolie. (Image: Reuters)

After a long hiatus of four years, Angelina Jolie returned to screen as Disney's most feared villain Maleficent in the sequel titled Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, also starring Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfieffer. During this period, the actor went through a split with Brad Pitt after more than ten years together.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Angelina revealed that she was going through a very tough time during the filming of Maleficent 2.

"I'd been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken. It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again," the actor shared.

Joliew also opened up about her children not making a cameo in the sequel, unlike the previous one where her youngest daughter Vivienne played young Princess Aurora. "I tried, nobody was interested!" the actor revealed, saying that her children Maddox, Pax, Zarah, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne had other ambitions. "None of my kids want to be actors. [They're into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that."

Talking about Vivienne, Jolie revealed that she still could not believe that she was made to play a princess. "Vivienne still can't believe I made her a princess. She likes her overalls, I can't put her in a dress. So she's like, 'how could you make me a princess?'"

Jolie's oldest son Maddox is now going to college at Yonsei University in South Korea. Speaking about him at a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor said, "I'm so proud of him, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage."

