Angrezi Medium Box Office Day 1: Irrfan's Film Gets Rs 4 Crore Opening as Cinemas Shut Due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus scare has affected daily lives and various sectors, including movie business. Several states shut their movie theatres over the weekend, resulting in poor collections for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium.

The movie, also starring Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, managed to earn only Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day, March 13. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office collection of the film on Friday, with a note, "Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states. #CoronaVirus #COVID19"

Irrfan plays a sweet-shop owner in Udaipur named Champak Bansal, a single parent committed to raising his only daughter Tarika (Radhika Madan). The film was Irrfan's comeback to Bollywood after battling prolonged illness. The actor couldn't even promote the film due to his illness.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film's has been praised for the performances of Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia.

Several states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, have closed cinema halls temporarily, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all cinema halls in Delhi will remain shut till March 31. Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the closure of all the movie theatres until March 30.

The closing of cinema halls came at a bad time for Angrezi Medium, which was just on the brink of release. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to release on March 25, has been postponed.

